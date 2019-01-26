2 terrorists killed in encounter in J and K's Srinagar, operation underway

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar today. This incident occurred at Khonmoh area in Srinagar. Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces and their dead bodies were also recovered. This operation is jointly carried out by 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Srinagar police. More details are awaited in this incident. The encounter in Srinagar comes on a day when India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day today.