2 Tanzanian nationals held for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 13.35 cr at Mumbai airport

Cocaine capsules seized from the two Tanzanian nationals (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested two Tanzanian Nationals at Mumbai airport for carrying 2.225 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 13.35 crores.

As per an official statement, Tanzanian Nationals Mtwanzi Carlos Adam and Rashid Paul Sayula were travelling from Dar-e-Salam in Tanzania to Mumbai via Addis Ababa and were apprehended on April 22.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers had picked up two Tanzanians from Mumbai airport last Thursday who were suspected to be bringing drugs by concealing in their body.

"After obtaining orders from Magistrate, they were admitted to JJ Hospital and during their prolonged stay of 6 days in the hospital and they ejected 97 plus 54 capsules. From those capsules, 1415 and 810 grams of Cocaine was recovered," the DRI said.

"Luckily both have tested COVID-19 negative, which is a big relief for us, as our officers have guarded them for 7 days round the clock. Both were arrested today under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and were produced before the Magistrate. They have been remanded to judicial custody by the Addl. CMM and accordingly have been lodged in jail," the DRI added. (ANI)