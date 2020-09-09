Pakistan: Two smugglers gunned down by BSF in international drug racket; Pistols & drugs recovered

It is reported that nationals from Pakistan were killed in an alleged drug-running network during the intervening night of September 8-September 9. Narcotics were being transferred from Pakistan to India and two smugglers from Pakistan were gunned down by the Border Security Forces.

It is also reported that pistols and drugs were recovered from the accused. Sophisticated weaponry has been recovered from the accused. The Border Security Forces have claimed that at least eight kilograms of narcotics material have also been recovered from the module. The Border Security Forces have carried out aggressive action on the India-Pakistan border.