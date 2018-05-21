2 Rohingyas nabbed for obtaining illegal Indian passports

The Balapur police busted a group of four people including two Rohingyas for obtaining Indian passports by producing fake ID proofs, in Hyderabad's Rachakonda on Monday. The four have been identified as Syed Nayeem, Mohd Aqeel, Mohammad Fayaz and Mohammad Faisal. Out of these four, Syed prepared passports by furnishing fake IDs, while Aqeel produced the same to the authority to turn it legal. The rest two hail from Myanmar, who migrated to India as refugees and planned to claim Indian citizenship on the basis of fake IDs. The police have collected a total of 3 Aadhaar cards and 2 of each IDs including PAN, voter ID and passport.