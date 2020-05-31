2 Pak Officials in Delhi Held for Spying, Centre Asks Them to Leave India within 24 Hrs

New Delhi: Two officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi were apprehended on Sunday by Indian law enforcement authorities on charges of spying, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

"The Government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty four hours," it read.

The statement further said that Pakistan's Charge de Affaires was issued a demarche in which a strong protest was lodged with regard to the activities of the Pakistani officials against India's national security.

"Pakistan's Cd’A was asked to ensure that no member of its diplomatic mission should indulge in activities inimical to India or behave in a manner incompatible with their diplomatic status," the ministry said.