2 NSCN-K (YA) Militants Gunned Down by Security Forces in Arunachal Pradesh

Two militants of the NSCN (K-YA), a faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang, were killed by security forces during a joint operation in Lomlo area of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh. According to an official release, the exchange of firing took place on July 28 and a cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the possession of both deceased.

Following inputs from various sources regarding the presence of a group of active cadres of the NSCN (K-YA) in Kottam forest area, Assam Rifles along with the state police launched a search operation in Lomlo Village.

“During the search of the suspected area, the column located a hideout and the cadres were challenged and asked to surrender, however, the insurgents opened fire,” the statement reads. During the gun fight, two militants of NSCN-K (YA) were neutralised.

“Two assault rifles including one M14 and one MQ series rifle, one 9mm Pistol, two country made weapons, assorted ammunition and warlike stores and cash Rs 11,200 were recovered. The bodies along with recovered items have been handed over to Deomali Police Station, Tirap district for further investigation,” it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here