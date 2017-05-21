2 militants, 2 soldiers killed in infiltration bid

At least two terrorists were killed at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam sector of Kupwara district in an infiltration bid by the Army. Two Army personnel were killed in the operation. The terrorists were hiding in Behak forest area in Handwara. As precautionary measures, Army has launched a massive operation against infiltrators. In another incident, Jammu and Kashmir police constable named Naveed Mushtaq who was posted as a guard at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Budgam district fled away with four SLR rifles. Naveed joined the Jammu and Kashmir police in 2012.