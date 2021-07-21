2 Killed, 7 Injured in 'Stampede' as TMC Groups Clash, Open Fire Post Mamata's Rally

An elderly woman among two people killed in a stampede that occurred while TMC supporters were returning from chief minister Mamata Banerjee‘s virtual rally in North 24 Parganas.

A source later said that the situation was caused due to firing, which took place due to factional fight between two groups of TMC workers. The source added that seven people were injured in the incident.

“The incident happened when one group of TMC workers allegedly attacked another during Banerjee’s meeting today. At first there was a fist fight between the two groups and later miscreants opened fire,” the source said.

Banerjee was addressing a Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata online. She thanked the Congress, NCP, SP, Shiv Sena and several other parties for joining her rally virtually from New Delhi.

Banerjee interspersed her speech with sentences in Bengali, Hindi and also English, an obvious attempt at reaching out to a larger national audience. “Khela Hobe (will play)”, she declared, renewing the battle cry she made during the state assembly elections, adding the fight will continue till BJP is ousted from power.

The TMC observes Martyrs’ Day on July 21 every year in the memory of the 13 people who were killed in police firing on a rally of Youth Congress workers against the then Left Front government in 1993 when Banerjee was the outfit’s state president.

