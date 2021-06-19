2 Kids Among 4 Crushed By Truck In Bihar

A truck slammed into nine people on the national highway in Rohtas district of Bihar. Four have died and five people have been injured in this tragic incident. Unfortunately, two of the four deceased were children. The horrific incident occurred when a group of labourers were returning to Jharkhand from Uttar Pradesh after completing their work in brick kilns.

They stayed at a hotel on the side of NH near Bamhaur in Sivasagar police station area. When they stopped to purchase refreshments at the roadside, a truck ran over them.

Four people died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Santosh Lohra, Dilip Lohra, two-year-old Ashish Lohra and 3-year-old Balwant Lohra.

While those who were injured are 7-year-old Rekha Kumari, 17-year-old Kavita Kumari, 19-year-old Phool Kumari, 40-year-old Sunita Devi and 28-year-old Basmati Devi. All the injured have been sent to Patna for treatment. The post-mortem is being done at Sadar Hospital in Sasaram. The locals have managed to get hold of the truck However, the truck driver has fled from the scene to escape punishment.

This incident has naturally rattled the residents of the district, where there is a feeling of gloom on the death of two children.

