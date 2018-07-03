2 Indian pilgrims die on Mansarovar Yatra in Nepal

Two Indian pilgrims one from Andhra Pradesh and another from Kerala, who had gone to Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, died in Nepal when they were returning from the pilgrimage. According to a statement from the Indian embassy Leela Narayan Mandredath from Kerala died out of high altitude sickness, while Satya Lakshmi who hailed from Andhra Pradesh passed away after suffering a heart attack. This comes after rains and bad weather wreaked havoc on the ongoing Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. "India operated special helicopters to bring dead bodies of two individuals- Leela Narayan Mandredath (Kerala) and Satya Lakshmi Narayana Sunna Rao Grandhi Veera Venkata (Andhra Pradesh), along with five accompanying passengers, to Kathmandu and Nepalganj respectively. The first person died in Simikot on July 2 morning, possibly due to High Altitude Sickness, while the second person succumbed to heart attack in Tibet and was brought to Simikot on July 3 morning," the Indian Embassy in a statement stated. The statement further said, "All necessary assistance is being provided by the Mission for an early repatriation of bodies to India." At least 104 Indian pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on Tuesday were evacuated to Simikot from Hilsa in Nepal.