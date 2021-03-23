After 2-Year Gap, India-Pakistan Hold Talks on Water Sharing

India and Pakistan return to the dialogue table with the annual meeting of Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) scheduled to begin in New Delhi on Tuesday, 23 March.

The two-day meet is being held after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years – following the Pulwama attack in February 2019 and the subsequent Balakot air strike.

Commissioner (Indus) Pradeep Kumar Saxena will lead the Indian delegation, while the Pakistan side will be led by Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah, the country’s Commissioner for Indus Waters.

“We are committed towards full utilisation of India’s rights under the treaty and believe in amicable solution of issues through discussion,” Saxena told The Indian Express last week.

The meet also comes less than a month after India and Pakistan agreed to “strict observance of all agreements, understanding and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors.”

Background

As per the the Indus Waters Treaty, all water of the eastern rivers – Sutlej, Beas, and the Ravi – amounting to around 33 million acre feet (MAF) annually – is for India to use.

Water from western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab) amounting to around 135 MAF annually largely goes to Pakistan.

Under the treaty, India has the right to generate hydroelectricity through a run of the river projects while Pakistan the right to raise concerns on the design of the former’s hydroelectric projects on western rivers.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

