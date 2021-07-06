2 die as under-construction flyover collapses in Visakhapatnam

Visual of collapsed flyover in Anakapalle. (Photo/ANI)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Two persons died on the spot after an under-construction flyover collapsed in Visakhapatnam's Anakapalle on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on National Highway 16, which is connected between Kolkata to Chennai.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sravani, a car and a truck is trapped under the flyover as two girders have fell on the vehicles.

"As of now, we don't know the exact reason but two girders have fallen on the vehicles. We will investigate the reason why it collapsed. We've rescued five people so far & they say two more are under debris. In half an hour we will be able to remove the debris," said DSP.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)