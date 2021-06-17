2 Days After Court Grants Bail, Activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita & Asif Tanha Approach Delhi HC Demanding Immediate Release

Days after the court granted bail, student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Tanha approached the Delhi High Court seeking immediate release from jail on Thursday.

The continuing custody despite the clear mandate of law, beyond 24 hours since the direction to verify sureties, is illegal, Direct the authorities to release us forthwith,” the three said in their plea.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a petition seeking to delay their release till verification of addresses and sureties were completed. Reportedly, the police have complained of delays in travelling to the ‘permanent’ addresses which are located in Assam, Haryana, and Jharkhand respectively.

the Delhi Police approached the Supreme Court, urging it to immediately stay the order. In Special Leave Petitions, the Special Cell of Delhi Police said the High Court conducted a “mini trial” in a bail matter and “watered down” provisions of the UAPA “which will have wide ramifications and will affect all the cases registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)” under the Act.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here