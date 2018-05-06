2-day long literary and cultural festival held in Rajouri

A 2-day literary and cultural festival was organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) at Himalayan College in Rajouri. The inaugural session of the festival was attended by around 1000 people from various walks of life. Poetic symposia, panel discussions, state level musical concert and a day-long literary conference were the main highlights of the two day festival, which is first such event in Rajouri. The main highlight of the inaugural day was an All India Urdu Mushaira in which eminent poets like Bollywood lyricist Shakeel Azmi, Rajesh Reddy, Madan Mohan Danish among others participated.