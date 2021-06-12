2 Civilians, 2 Cops Killed in Terror Attack in J&K’s Sopore

At least two civilians and two police personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, 12 June, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials.

At least three others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, they said.

The terrorists opened fired upon a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Sopore Main Chowk in the north Kashmir district at around noon, the officials further told PTI.

Following the tragedy, Lt Governor of the Union territory Manoj Sinha and Vice President of National Conference Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

Strongly condemn the terror attack on civilians and security personnel at Sopore, Baramulla. My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. Praying for the early recovery of injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 12, 2021

Terrible news coming in from Sopore. Such attacks must be condemned without reservation. Prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the deceased. https://t.co/MzsnpHxKSQ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 12, 2021

