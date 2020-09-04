2,914 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Delhi reported 2,914 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest in four days, taking the total count of cases in the metropolis to 1,85,220.

The national capital also reported 13 deaths and the toll has gone to 4,513.

According to the Delhi government, the number of active and recovered cases are 18,842 and 1,61,865.

A total of 8488 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted in Delhi today while 27,731 rapid antigen tests were conducted.

Delhi had reported 2,737 new COVID-19 cases on September 3, 2,509 cases on September 2 and 2,312 cases on September 1.

With 83,341 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 count reached over 39.36 lakh on Friday. The death toll has gone up to 68,472 with 1,096 more persons succumbing to the disease.

The Health Ministry said that the total count of cases in the country reached at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases and 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

