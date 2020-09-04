2.8 magnitude earthquake occurs near Mumbai: NCS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale and 10 km depth occurred at 91 km North of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 10:33 am.

"An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the richer scale and 10 km depth occurred 91 km North of Mumbai, Maharashtra today at 10:33 IST," the NCS said. (ANI)

