    2.8 magnitude earthquake hits Dharamshala

    ANI
    Representative image

    Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale hit 70 km north of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.
    According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 8:15 am this morning.
    No casualty and damage to property has been reported, as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.