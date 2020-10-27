2+2 meet: India, US applaud 'exemplary cooperation' in confronting challenges emerging from COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense, Dr Mark T. Esper, here

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): India and the United States on Tuesday applauded the "exemplary cooperation" between the two countries in confronting challenges emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening partnership between the two nations, anchored in mutual trust and friendship, shared commitment to democracy, converging strategic interests, and robust engagement of their citizens.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense, Mark T Esper, here during the third annual India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

During the dialogue, India and US signed five agreements including the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement or BECA which allow India real-time access to precision data and topographical images from the United States military satellites, MoU for technical cooperation on earth sciences and Agreement on cooperation in Ayurveda and Cancer research.

The two countries also signed an arrangement extending the duration of the Memorandum of Understanding concerning cooperation with the Global Center for Nuclear Energy Partnership and Memorandum of Understanding for Technical Cooperation in Earth Observations and Earth Sciences and Agreement for the Electronic Exchange of Customs Data between the Postal Operators.

"The Ministers welcomed the elevation of the India-US relationship to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during the visit of President Donald J. Trump to India in February 2020. They reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the India-US partnership, anchored in mutual trust and friendship, shared commitment to democracy, converging strategic interests, and robust engagement of their citizens," the statement read.

They reiterated their resolve to strengthen cooperation in the development of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, ventilators and other essential medical equipment. Recognizing that bilateral engagement in research and development and mass production of vaccines and therapeutics plays to our respective strengths they sought to jointly promote access to high quality, safe, effective and affordable COVID-19 vaccines and treatments on a global scale, according to the statement.

India expressed appreciation for the 200 ventilators provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to the Indian Red Cross Society, while the US expressed appreciation for India's export of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), essential medicines, and therapeutics to the United States during these challenging times.

The ministers welcomed efforts to rejuvenate and expand bilateral India-US trade in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, they noted ongoing discussions by the United States Trade Representative and India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry to reach an understanding on improving market access, removing barriers to trade, and improving the business environment.

The ministers said they look forward to the conclusion of an overarching MoU between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including their component agencies and departments, to enhance health cooperation, including on health emergencies and pandemics, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and biomedical research and innovation.

The Ministers reaffirmed efforts to enhance supply chain resilience and to seek alternatives to the current paradigm, which had come under severe strain during the pandemic and exposed critical vulnerabilities. The Ministers sought to support the global economic recovery, including in India and the United States, to emerge from the pandemic more resilient than ever.

On terrorism, the ministers denounced the use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross border terrorism in all its forms. They emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

