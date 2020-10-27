2+2 Dialogue LIVE Updates: Pompeo, Esper Reach War Memorial to Pay Tribute to Soldiers Ahead of Talks

India and the US will sign the landmark defence pact, BECA, today that will facilitate the sharing of high-end military technology, geospatial maps and classified satellite data between their militaries. After comprehensive talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his American counterpart Mark T Esper, the defence ministry said, "the two ministers expressed satisfaction that agreement of BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) will be signed during the visit." US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Esper arrived in New Delhi on Monday for the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue which is taking place just a week ahead of the American presidential election and in the midst of India's festering border row with China. Ahead of the Tuesday's dialogue, both Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate talks with their US counterparts. In a tweet, Esper said the partnership of "our two great nations is vital to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific." On the meeting between Jaishankar and Pompeo, official sources said they discussed "shared concerns and interests" including stability and security in Asia as well as the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON India-US 2+2 DIALOGUE

◕ US Secretary of State Mark Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper visit the war memorial and lay wreaths in honour of the soldiers ahead of the India-US 2+2 dialogue. The two leaders are in India to participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Delhi: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper pay tribute at National War Memorial. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo & Defence Secretary Mark Esper are in India to participate in 3rd India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. pic.twitter.com/8y4OeEqyJg — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

◕ What is BECA? India and the US will ink a key defence pact on Tuesday that will provide for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between their militaries. Officials told news agency PTI that BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement), which is the last of four foundational agreements for strengthening defence ties, will be signed during the third edition of the 2+2 dialogue between the two countries to be held today.

◕ "Great discussion with @DrSJaishankar ahead of our third U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. We agree that the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is critical to the security and prosperity of both our countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world." Pompeo tweeted ahead of the Dialogue.

Great discussion with @DrSJaishankar ahead of our third U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue. We agree that the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership is critical to the security and prosperity of both our countries, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world. pic.twitter.com/x4YvMt8nRC — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 26, 2020

◕ Pitching 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to US, Rajnath Invites American Cos to Invest in Defence Amid Tension with China | Defence Minster Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper on Monday reviewed military cooperation, secure communication systems and information sharing. Defence trade and industrial issues were also discussed to take bilateral cooperation forward between the two countries. Singh further elaborated upon the initiatives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat to encourage investments in the defence ministry and invited US companies to avail "liberalised policies and favourable defence industry ecosystem in India". Earlier, Singh received Esper at the lawns of the South Block in Raisina Hills, reflecting the importance India is attaching to the visit by the two top officials of the Trump administration. The US defence secretary was also accorded a tri-services guard of honour. The Indian delegation at the talks included Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy.

◕ In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner" intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners. The two countries inked the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provide for deeper cooperation. The two countries signed another pact called COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) in 2018 that provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for sale of high-end technology from the US to India.