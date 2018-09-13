2.0 teaser: Sneak peek into this year's biggest combat

The most anticipating movie of the year S Shankar's '2.0' official teaser has been announced by Director Karan Johar. Johar took to twitter and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse into the MAGNUM OPUS and the BIGGEST COMBAT on screen between @rajinikanth and @akshaykumar! @apoorvamehta18 @shankarshanmugh @DharmaMovies @LycaProductions @arrahman #2Point0Teaser #2Point0 https://youtu.be/owPuQjInzO8" The teaser witnesses a showdown between Akshay Kumar and superstar Rajinikanth. The incredible teaser sees Akshay as a mysterious supervillain, who has the superpower to control crows and mobile phones. Akshay Kumar also took to Twitter and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi, doing Shree Ganesh of India's Grandest Film: #2Point0 ! Here's a glimpse of the biggest rivalry, Good or Evil...Who decides?" '2.0' will hit theatres on November 29, 2018.