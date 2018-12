Adelaide, Dec 6 (IANS) India were at 250/9 at stumps on day one of the opening Test match against Australia here on Thursday.

Pacer Mohammad Shami (6) was at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Brief scores:

India: 250/9 (Cheteshwar Pujara 123, Rohit Sharma 37; Mitchell Starc 2/63, Josh Hazlewood 2/52, Pat Cummins 2/49, Nathan Lyon 2/83) vs Australia on Day 1.

--IANS

