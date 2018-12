1st Test: India opt to bat against Australia

Adelaide, Dec 6 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the first test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval here on Thursday.

Both sides have included three pacers and a spinner each.

Teams:

India -- Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Australia -- Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

--IANS

kk/pgh/