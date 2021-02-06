1st Test: Nadeem Dismisses Ben Stokes for 82, England Cross 400

Captain Joe Root and Ben Stokes ensured England had a fine morning on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Chennai as they piled on the runs and the misery on the hosts.

While Root, with another double hundred in sight, continued in the same manner after Lunch, Stokes fell for 82 as he looked to attack Shahbaz Nadeem.

India, on their part, did not help themselves with some sloppy fielding which saw a couple of catches go down and a run-out opportunity gone abegging just before lunch. At the break, England were 355/3 with Root (156*) and Stokes (63*) in control of proceedings.

Root, who started the day unbeaten on 128, was hardly troubled through the morning session and continued to add to his tally, reaching 150 shortly before the session ended.

The last time an England player scored 150+ in 3 successive tests - 1929, since you ask - there was unrest in the Middle East, risk of civil war in Afghanistan and the second wave of a virus was killing an alarming number of people. Hard to imagine, isn't it? — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) February 6, 2021

Stokes, playing the aggressor’s role in the partnership, reached his half-century of 71 deliveries.

Stokes walked out to bat on the second morning after Dom Sibley had been dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah at the end of Day 1 and took the attack to the Indian spinners, taking a special liking to Shahbaz Nadeem.

A tired and demoralised India went wicketless in the morning session as England’s batsmen added 92 runs.

After the breather, Root continued to chip away even as Virat Kohli brought on Bumrah in the hunt for wickets. However, it was Shahbaz Nadeem who gave India their first breakthrough of the day when Stokes, inching closer to his century, went for one big hit too many and holed out to Cheteshwar Pujara at fine leg for 82.

The southpaw smashed 10 fours and 3 maximums during his 118-ball knock.

Story continues

Root and Stokes put on 124 runs for the fourth wicket to keep England on track for a massive first innings total in Chennai.

Earlier, on Day 1, Root had won a good toss and opted to bat first against India. The openers put on a partnership of 63 before R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah struck just before lunch to remove Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence.

Also Read: 2021 IPL Auction: 1097 Players Sign Up for 61 Available Slots

Root and Sibley then took charge of proceedings and batted through the rest of the day and put on a 200-run partnership for the third wicket before Bumrah, who is playing his first Test on Indian soil, picked his second wicket. Bumrah beat Lawrence for pace and trapped him LBW for 87 of the last delivery of the day.

India opted to play three spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem along with two fast bowlers Ishant Sharma and Bumrah.

Meanwhile, the England team are wearing black armbands in respect of inspirational war veteran and fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died aged 100 earlier this week after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.No Chakka Jam in Delhi, Security Beefed Up, Metro Stations Shut1st Test: Nadeem Dismisses Ben Stokes for 82, England Cross 400 . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.