1st T20I: Sharma, Dhawan guide India to big total

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) India rode on strong batting by openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma to post 202/3 in their alotted 20 overs in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Sharma and Dhawan had identical scores of 80. Sharma hit six boundaries and four sixes during his 55-ball stint while Dhawan's 52-ball knock contained 10 hits to the ropes and a couple of sixes.

India captain Virat Kohli remained unbeaten 26 runs off 11 balls.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi bowled well for the visitors with figures of 2/25 in his four overs.

Brief scores:

India: 202/3 (Shikhar Dhawan 80, Rohit Sharma 80; Ish Sodhi 2/25).

