1st T20I: Australia to field against India

Visakhapatnam, Feb 24 (IANS) Australia won the toss and elected to field against India in the first Twenty20 International match at the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Sunday.

For India, K.L. Rahul came back into the playing XI while Shikhar Dhawan has been rested. Pacer Umesh Yadav replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vijay Shankar made way for debutant Mayank Markande.

For Australia, Peter Handscomb is making his debut.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb (w), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mayank Markande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

--IANS

gau/bg