1st Rafale aircraft will reach India by next month: President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first leg of the three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain. PM Modi reached in France on August 22 and met French President Emmanuel Macron. While addressing the joint statement along with PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said, "We have expressed our condolences for what happened in JandK's Pulwama on February 14, 2019. We will continue to work together on terrorism. Our ties in Defence sector show how much we trust each other." "We have also affirmed that we will help in 'Make in India' and the first Rafale aircraft will reach India by next month," Macron added.