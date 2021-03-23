1st ODI: Rohit-Dhawan Look to Start Steady; India 39/0 in 10 Overs

India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have made a cautious start against England in the first ODI in Pune.

England, who are without Jofra Archer and Joe Root, asked the hosts to bat first and opening bowlers Mark Wood and Sam Curran have started off in good fashion, keeping the batsmen from getting away.

Wood also caused Rohit some discomfort when an outside edge hit him on the elbow, which resulted in the physio needing to help the batsman out a bit.

Dhawan and Rohit have taken India to 26/0 after 8 overs.

India have handed ODI debuts to Krunal Pandya and young fast bowler Prasidh Krishna ahead of the first ODI against England in Pune. Both are coming off fantastic seasons domestically for their respective state teams. India have rested Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will bat lower down the order and take on the keeping gloves as well.

Krunal received his cap from his brother Hardik.

In April 2019, former Australia pacer Brett Lee picked out two Indian fast bowlers and put them in the promising lot. A genuine quick of his time for the Baggy Green, Lee named Delhi’s Navdeep Saini and Karnataka’s Prasidh Krishna, and predicted a good future for them.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

