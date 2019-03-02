1st ODI: Jadhav stars in India's six-wicket win over Australia

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) Kedar Jadhav scored a brilliant unbeaten 81 to help India win by six wickets against Australia in the first ODI, here on Saturday.

Chasing 237 for victory, Jadhav (81 not out off 87 balls) hit nine fours and a six in route of his counter attacking knock, supported by Mahendra Singh Dhoni who remained unconquered on 59 off 72 balls. Skipper Virat Kohli also scored 44 off 45 balls.

India put up 240/4 with 10 balls to spare.

For Australia, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa took two wickets each.

Earlier, India bowlers restricted the tourists to 236/7.

Brief scores: Australia 236/7 (Usman Khawaja 50, Glenn Maxwell 40; Mohammed Shami (2/44), Kuldeep Yadav (2/46) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/60); India 240/4 (Kedar Jadhav 81 not out, MS Dhoni 59 not out; Nathan Coulter-Nile 2/46, Adam Zampa 2/49)

--IANS

dm/ajb/pcj