1st ODI: Australia opt to bat vs India

Sydney, Jan 12 (IANS) Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match rubber at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Saturday.

For Australia, left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff will be making his ODI debut, while right-arm pacer Peter Siddle is making a return in 50-over cricket since November 2010.

On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted for the two spinners with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, who is coming back in the side, alongwith three pacers.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Australia- Aaron Finch (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicket-keeper), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

--IANS

kk/vin