1st Batch of IIT Ropar and The Second Wind Post Graduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning (PGCAIDL) completed

• Online convocation ceremony held Ropar 29th May 2021: Students of the Post Graduate program in ‘Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning’ (PGCAIDL) offered by IIT Ropar and The Second Wind will receive their certificates via an online convocation ceremony on the 29th of May 2021 At the convocation ceremony the Chief Guest and Director Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, IIT Ropar said, “I congratulate the students on their success. Domain expertise in AI is a skill that will prepare you for the future, as it finds more and more applications across industry verticals. We were proud to partner with The Second Wind to deliver this course to all of you. I also take this opportunity to thank the dedicated faculty at IIT Ropar and The Second Wind for navigating the students through this complex program. We at IIT Ropar are dedicated to offer more such innovative programs as we leverage our efficient operations and advanced technology. Our ultimate goal is to transform education with innovation and technology”.

Commenting at the ceremony, Anish Srikrishna, CEO Times Professional Learning said, “With the rapid emergence of AI, this course will prepare working professionals to meet the dynamic challenges at their workplace and help enhance their career. The Second wind will continue to play a leadership role towards building competencies that meet the requirements of the industry. I heartily congratulate all the students and wish them a very successful career ahead.” Also present on the occasion were Dr. Rohit Sharma, Program Director – PGCAIDL, Co-ordinator ITJRC, Associate Professor – Department of Electrical Engineering IIT Ropar, Mr. Varun Dhamija, VP & Business Head, Online Programs – Times Professional Learning (TPL) and Mr. Mohan S, Head Technology Programs – TPL Post Graduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning (PGCAIDL) is a 9 months program with live instructor-led sessions by top IIT faculty and industry experts. This artificial intelligence online course is designed for working professionals with weekend classes to impart AI learning.

About IIT Ropar IIT Ropar is an engineering, science, and technology higher education institute located in Rupnagar, Punjab, India, imparting state-of-the-art technical education in a variety of fields. Its emphasis on promoting cutting-edge research and high quality publications is the key to its recognition in the international research community. It is a well reputed institute, having secured high ranks in ‘Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020’, ‘QS India Rankings 2020’, and Union HRD Ministry’s ‘National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)’, among others.

About The Second Wind (TSW) The Second Wind (TSW) is an initiative by Times Professional Learning for working professionals who are keen to hone their skills to add value to their work for a more rewarding career. TSW’s passion for excellence and a brief that “Executive Education Empowers” works hand-in-hand with the organisation’s aim to impart knowledge to business professionals nationwide PWR PWR