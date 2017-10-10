1996 Sonipat bomb blasts case: Convict Abdul Karim Tunda gets life term

The Sonipat court on Tuesday gave life sentence to for 1996 Sonipat bomb blasts convict Abdul Karim Tunda. The court asked Tunda to pay Rs 50,000 as fine under sections 307, 120 B and section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act. Public Prosecutor said the court has approved his request to send him to Ghaziabad, where he is undergoing treatment. Lashkar-e-Taiba bomb expert Abdul Karim Tunda was arrested by the Delhi Police from India-Nepal border at Banbasa on August 16, 2013. He is suspected to be involved in 40 blast cases across the country. On December 28, 1996, a series of blasts took place at a cinema hall in Sonipat in which several people were injured.