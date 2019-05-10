1984 anti-Sikh riots: Pitroda's remarks reflects Congress's mentality, says PM Modi

While speaking to ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against Congress over Sam Pitroda's remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. PM Modi said, "Reflects Congress's mentality, they have done this for years. Rajiv Gandhi had said 'when a big tree falls earth shakes'. They even made Kamal Nath in-charge of Punjab, now made him MP CM. So don't take this as an individual's statement".He further added "This is Congress's arrogance which got them 44 seats and now people of India will ensure that they slip even further". On Thursday, Indian Overseas Congress Department chairman Sam Pitroda had said: "It happened in 1984, so what?"