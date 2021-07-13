1983 World Cup Winner Yashpal Sharma Passes Away

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, a member of the Kapil Dev-led World Cup-winning team in 1983, has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 66 years old.

He donned the India cap in 37 ODIs and 42 Tests and was a crucial part of the middle-order from 1979-83.

He also served as a national selector for a couple of years and was reappointed to the panel in 2008.

The 1983 WC winner Yashpal Sharma sir was a bundle of energy. It’s heartbreaking to learn that he is no more. Rest in peace, sir. My thoughts and prayers with his family #YashpalSharma pic.twitter.com/sPNeqtvBOm — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) July 13, 2021

The former Punjab cricketer made his Test debut in 1979 against England.

Yashpal scored 1606 runs with two centuries and nine fifties to his name at an average of over 33.

He made his ODI debut in 1978 against Pakistan and went on to play a number of valuable knocks for India in the middle order.

He was also instrumental in helping India reach the final of the 1983 World Cup after top scoring in the semi-final against England.

While he was part of the World Cup winning team in 1983, he was also a selector when India won the 2011 World Cup on home soil.



