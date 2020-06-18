1962-2020: How US Played a Role in Escalating Indo-China Conflict

Just weeks after the troops of nuclear-armed India and China clashed in Galwan and Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh and began a massive troop build-up, soldiers of the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army brawled once again on 15 June with clubs, iron-rods and stones.

This time, at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were killed and several others grievously injured. These are the first fatalities on both sides since October 1975 as China too, suffered casualties in the recent clash. The deepening Indo-US ties is one of the strategic issues that precipitated this violent clash.

The US was similarly elemental in triggering Chinese aggression in 1962. The broad geopolitical underpinnings of the Cold War and the bi-lateral aggravation between China-USSR and China-India, had set the stage for the 1962 conflict.

US Factor in the 1962 Indo-China War

After World War-II, the Communist Party of China (CPC) defeated the Kuomintang (KMT). It then gained control of mainland China, established the People's Republic of China in 1949 and forced the KMT/Nationalist leadership to flee to Taiwan. This was followed by the Korean War that lasted for three years, between June 1950-July 1953. Initially fought between USSR and South Korea/USA, it soon witnessed three major events:

The USA deployed its Navy in July 1950 to the Taiwan Strait to protect the KMT government in Taipei, at which China abandoned its plans for a ‘reunification’ invasion of Taiwan.

China entered the Korean War after US forces reached the Yalu River (border between North Korea-China) on defeating the North Korean Army.

With over 54,000 US soldiers dead and 1,00,000 wounded in this war, the US agreed to an UN-led armistice.

The defeat of the KMT in spite of major US support and close ties between China and USSR, led the US to focus on opening a new front against China. Tibet, attacked by China in November 1950, was in throes of post-invasion unrest. From 1951 onwards, the US commenced efforts to exploit the situation, even asking the Dalai Lama to flee to India.

But with sparse headway, US President Dwight Eisenhower re-orientated US’ covert activities to pushback against communism. The US’ National Security Council directive 5412/2 of December 1954, inter-alia, mandated that “covert operations shall…..create and exploit troublesome relations for International Communism, impair relations between USSR and China…..develop underground resistance and facilitate covert and guerrilla operations...”. The secret ‘5412 Committee’ set-up for coordinating US’ covert operations thus included the “Tibet Program”.

With Thubten Jigme Norbu, Dalai Lama’s elder brother, in touch in Washington and his other brother Gyalo Thondup establishing contact with the CIA office in Kolkata, US covert operations plan began to take shape. Telegram No 351 dated 28 June 1956, from the US Consul General in Calcutta (US National Archives Item 793.B.11/8/2836) records the Crown Prince of Sikkim (then a protectorate of India) conveying Dalai Lama’s request to the US for weapons to fight the Chinese in Tibet.

China Directs Its Aggression Towards India

After the March 1959 uprising in Lhasa, the Dalai Lama and tens of thousands of others fled to India, to be welcomed and granted asylum by former Prime Minister Nehru. The Eisenhower administration then expanded its Tibet program, and John Greaney, deputy head of the CIA’s Tibetan Task Force, was soon overseeing training at Saipan and Camp Hale (Colorado) of Tibetan fighters made available by Gyalo Thondup and his deputy Lhamo Tsering under Operation ST CIRCUS.

The fighters were air-dropped into Tibet from an air-base in erstwhile East Pakistan. From 1960, the CIA also began using Mustang in Nepal, for launching hit-and-run raids into Tibet.

By 1960, relations between China and the USSR had also deteriorated to a point where their respective leaders were trading insults publicly. The reasons included USSR’s friendship with India – India had received more economic and military assistance than China. Another reason was the USSR’s neutrality in the Tibet border dispute.

Thus, Mao ostensibly perceived that India was covertly working with both the USA and USSR to destabilise Tibet. On 20 October 1962, as the world was distracted by the Cuban Missile Crisis and nuclear standoff, China attacked India. Ex-CIA official Bruce Riedel, records in his book, “JFK’s Forgotten Crisis: Tibet, the CIA and the Sino-Indian War”, that for Mao, India was a surrogate for his rivalry with Moscow and Washington, and he wanted to:

