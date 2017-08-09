In 1942, call was 'karenge ya marenge', today it's 'karenge aur kar ke rahenge': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that while the clarion call in the 1942 Quit India Movement was 'karenge ya marenge', today it is 'karenge aur kar ke rahenge'. PM Modi further said that India needs to tackle its challenges of poverty, lack of education and malnutrition. Prime Minister added that the credit of Goods and Services Tax (GST) goes to every party and every citizen of the country.