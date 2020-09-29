19 years since 9/11, examining historical linkages between national crises and pathologising of sexuality

The Queer Bookshelf is your fortnightly date with books about queer lives and loves from India and elsewhere

On 11 September, the 19th anniversary of a day when close to three thousand people in the United States were killed by al-Qaeda militants in four coordinated attacks, Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman tweeted a horrible hot-take. "Overall, Americans took 9/11 pretty calmly. Notably, there wasn't a mass outbreak of anti-Muslim sentiment and violence, which could all too easily have happened," wrote the New York Times columnist. Was it ignorance, entitlement, racism or plain lack of empathy that led him to make this comment? Your guess is as good as mine.

To make matters worse, Krugman added, "Daily behaviour wasn't drastically affected. True, for a while people were afraid to fly: my wife and I took a lovely trip to the US Virgin Islands a couple of months later, because airfares and hotel rooms were so cheap. But life returned to normal fairly fast." These are clearly the words of someone who lives in a cocoon. Krugman got a lot of flak for whitewashing the fear, pain and violence that Muslims in the US " with no connection to al-Qaeda " have had to live through in the aftermath of those terror attacks.

I decided to shift my focus away from Krugman, and read what American Muslims were writing. The one comment that was piercingly honest and thought-provoking came from Musaub Khan, a queer Muslim communist physician in New York whose work I follow. He tweeted, "How are some people going to mourn 3k deaths from 19 years ago but not mourn the nearly 190k that died in the US from the pandemic? Several Brown people take down two towers and the world is ablaze, but a white oligarchy decides the pandemic isn't real and people are content."

His words seemed harsh but they rang true. They made me wonder: Why are pandemic deaths not taken as seriously as deaths during terror attacks? Is it because the worst hit are people of colour, immigrants, gender and sexual minorities without adequate health care? What makes the nation rally around people who have died but not care for the living? I did not receive any answers but got some perspective from re-reading Khan's essay 'The Problem With Heroizing Health Care Workers Like Me', published by The New Republic in April 2020.

Why do I mention Khan's queerness? In her iconic book Terrorist Assemblages: Homonationalism in Queer Times (Duke University Press, 2007), Jasbir K Puar invites us to think about "historical linkages between various periods of national crisis and the pathologising of sexuality, the inflation of sexual perversions." She asks us to examine the heteronormative assumptions central to "security and surveillance analyses, peace and conflict studies, terrorism research, public policy, transnational finance networks, human rights and human security blueprints, and international peacekeeping organisations such as the United Nations."

In addition, she says, "How do we conceptualise queer sexualities in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other parts of the 'Middle East' " a term I hesitate to use given its area studies origins " without reproducing neocolonialist assumptions that collude with US missionary and saviour discourses?" This text deserves a semester of close engagement but not everyone has the time or resources to pursue that. What comes through, most significantly, is the idea that queer citizens and Muslim citizens are perceived as threats, and therefore deemed potential terrorists.

Puar's book is based on over five years of research conducted in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut through formal interviews, analysis of mainstream and alternative media, involvement in protests and teach-ins, work with community-based organisations and activist networks, close readings of legal decisions and pamphlets as well as educational material.

She poses three main questions: "What is terrorist about the queer? What is queer about the terrorist? What is queer about terrorist corporealities?"

Think about the racial profiling and additional screening that Muslim men often have to go through at American airports, especially when they are people of colour who sport long beards. Their physical appearance is marked as suspicious because of cultural assumptions and media stereotypes about what terrorists look like. People who have no criminal records are assumed to be involved in activities that will harm Americans. Many of these people are American citizens; however, their loyalty is questioned at the drop of a hat.

