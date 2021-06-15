19-Year-Old Delhi Boy Develops Affordable and Eco-friendly Air Purifiers to Fight Air Pollution

Anti-pollution efforts have been strengthened as Delhi is facing a growing environmental and health calamity. These anti-pollution efforts must be implemented on the ground level with seriousness. Therefore, governments, residents, and businesses are required to contribute their bit in the fight. A 19-year-old Delhi boy has already taken a step in the same direction. To fight the increasing air pollution, Krrish Chawla has developed an eco-friendly and affordable air purifier. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant recently appreciated Krrish for developing the air purifier called ‘Breathify.’ Kant had tweeted that Krrish’s initiative to make affordable air purifiers is a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. India’s national capital has always struggled with air pollution.

While talking about his invention to ANI, Krrish said that the purifier solves four problems, effectiveness, eco-friendliness, increased quality of HEPA filter, and price. Sharing his story, Krrish said that he suffered from respiratory issues as a kid and had to use nebulizers and cortisone. He revealed that as he was surrounded by air purifiers his interest in them eventually grew. His curiosity to open up machines led to his encounter with the fact that a simple machine was used in purifiers, but the overall cost was Rs. 35,000 to 40,000.

The 19-year-old claimed that the purifier was made with “98 per cent of the component being plastic-free.” He further added that no components used in the machine have been imported and are completely made in India.

Krrish explained the functioning of the purifier too. Based on a simple plug-in-play operation, the purifier consumes 25-65 watts of electricity. He informed the only maintenance that goes into the purifier is to change the HEPA filter.

He shared that earlier this year in January, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had also appreciated him for his invention. Calling him a dynamic young entrepreneur, NITI Aayog CEO had tweeted that Krrish’s initiative to make affordable air purifiers is a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Story continues

Dynamic young entrepreneur! Delighted to meet Krrish Chawla, age 19. His Start up @Breathify makes affordable air purifiers – 100% #MakeinIndia & non-plastic. A Gr8 step towards #AtmaNirbharBharat Congrats! pic.twitter.com/3E20c7P2K4 — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) January 22, 2021

So far, Krrish has sold more than 4,700 air purifiers. He has also donated 500 units to institutions like old age homes, hospitals, and orphanages. Krrish further aims to donate another 2,000 for similar social causes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here