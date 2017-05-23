19 killed in suspected terror attack during Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena

Manchester [UK], May 23 (ANI): At least 19 people were killed and 50 others injured in a suspected terror attack that took place at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the number of casualties in the explosions and said that the incident is being treated as terrorist attacks until further investigation.

Two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket office of the arena.

However, the cause of the reported blast is still not known.

"Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area," Greater Manchester Police said in a series of tweets.

The 23-year-old pop singer did not sustain any injury in the incident.

Local media reports said that the Manchester Victoria Station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains have been cancelled for the time being. (ANI)