With 188 new COVID-19 cases, Himachal Pradesh reports total 7018 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh has reported 188 new COVID-19 positive cases and 21 recoveries, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of cases rises to 7018 including 1978 active cases, 4941 recoveries and 52 deaths.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases and 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

