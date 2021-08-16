1800-year-old Flower Bouquet in 'Very Good Condition' Found Under Mexican Pyramid

The shelf of Mexican Archaeology added another find to it as the researchers unearthed bouquets of flowers dated almost 1800 years ago in the ruins of Teotihuacan. The flowers, most probably used as offerings, were found in a tunnel located 59 feet below the temple pyramid of God Quetzalcoatl- the Feathered Serpent.

The discovery was a consequence of the Tlalocan Project and is a first-of-its-kind. It is because the botanical materials are well-preserved and have never been found in Teotihuacan before. The condition is so well that the bouquet is still tied with the string used to keep the flowers in place.

The archaeologists believe that the discovery will give clear insights into the kinds of rituals and the flora of ancient Mesoamerica – a historical region including Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and northern Costa Rica.

Sergio Gomez Chavez, an archaeologist at the National Institute of Anthropology, Mexico, in an interview with LaJornada, said, “The bouquets are in very good condition, and we are carrying further investigation within the tunnel itself. We want to take advantage of the humid conditions that exist in the tunnel for the conservation process.”

The tunnel that became the epicentre for the Tlalocan project which was discovered in 2003 due to heavy rains that revealed the entrance of the tunnel through the pyramid of the feathered serpent. Sergio, the director of the project, stated how, during the exploration drive, they figured that the tunnel goes beyond 12 meters of depth, the initial finding. Therefore, they went 5 meters deeper and discovered the offering flowers.

“Although we are uncertain about the exact date but, they surely correspond to the initial phases of Teotihuacan, between 1800 and 2000 years ago,"said Sergio. The project, now 12 years old, has managed to unearth some 100,000 pieces of archaeological interests, including ceramic objects, shells, rubber, hair, skeletal remains of felines and birds, and obsidian.

