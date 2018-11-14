18-year-old athlete allegedly kills self at Delhi's JLN Stadium

Palender Chaudhary, an 18-year-old athlete who represented India at international level allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room in the athletics academy at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Chaudhary was practicing and living in the JLN stadium for the last two months. He had represented India in 100 and 200 metre race at international level and participated in the Youth Asia Athletic meet in Bangkok in 2017.