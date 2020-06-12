18% GST on ‘Parota’ For Not Being ‘Roti’, Twitter Reacts

In today’s edition of bizarre things that might affect your life, we bring to you the parota-roti discourse that took Twitter by storm on 12 June.

According to a report by TOI, the Authority for Advance Rulings (Karnataka bench) made it clear that ‘parotta’ is not the same as ‘roti’ and they did this by slapping a higher GST on the former. Parotas will be charged 18% GST as compared to the 5% rate on roti.

Basically, the idea that ‘rotis’ can be used to cover a wide variety of breads has not gone down well with the AAR.

Here’s the official reason for this distinction:

“The products under heading 1905 (rotis) are already prepared or completely cooked products, they are ready-to-use food preparations. On the other hand, parotas need to be heated before consumption.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

With all the other challenges the country is facing, it makes you wonder if we should be worrying about an existential crisis for the ‘Parota.’ In any case, given Indian jugaad skills, I’m pretty sure there will be a new breed of ‘Parotis’ that will challenge any categorisation! https://t.co/IwHXKYpGHG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 12, 2020

Dear Hindians,

Stop playing with our food culture.

Porotta AKA Malabar Parota is national food of Keralites.

Imposing 18% GST on it is totally unacceptable.

Stop Food racism#HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/p0kYaa9dw7







— Muhammed Hafil (@muhammed__hafil) June 12, 2020

Classic and Whole Wheat Malabar "Parota" under Schedule III of GST Laws is taxable at 18% GST.

The government gave a very lame explanation that Porotta is taxed simply because it's not Roti.



The flawed logic shows the north south divide in their politics.#HandsOffPorotta





— Arya (@RantingDosa) June 12, 2020

Whole world is finding a solution to fight COVID19, but our GST authorities are busy to differentiating btw ROTI AND PAROTA.



According to new GST guidelines :-

Roti- 5%GST

PAROTA - 18%GST#HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/8pWacprEff







— Jeevraj Bhambhu (@jrchoudhary94) June 12, 2020

This is what the bureaucracy lives for. First create complex categories for GST-then adjudicate whether your product is a paratha or a roti. Ease of doing business,my foot. pic.twitter.com/uQNvklubRM — Arun Panicker (@panix68) June 12, 2020

"18% GST" on Parota



Indian Families: pic.twitter.com/A8jC7e2ntq



— Abu Talib Zaidi (@sazaidi78) June 12, 2020

18 % GST on paratha

5 % GST on Roti and Chapati



Meanwhile Punjabis : pic.twitter.com/QSinFxN4sh





— JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 12, 2020

You thought they will stop at meat? No they are coming after your parota/parantha as well. How much tax will a naan attract? 28%? https://t.co/TZPzadeF7s — Neha Chauhan (@nehajoychauhan) June 12, 2020

Food is political. Khakhra makes the exemptions but parota can't. pic.twitter.com/05Pd54qkhD — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) June 12, 2020

