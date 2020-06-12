18% GST on ‘Parota’ For Not Being ‘Roti’, Twitter Reacts

In today’s edition of bizarre things that might affect your life, we bring to you the parota-roti discourse that took Twitter by storm on 12 June.

According to a report by TOI, the Authority for Advance Rulings (Karnataka bench) made it clear that ‘parotta’ is not the same as ‘roti’ and they did this by slapping a higher GST on the former. Parotas will be charged 18% GST as compared to the 5% rate on roti.

Basically, the idea that ‘rotis’ can be used to cover a wide variety of breads has not gone down well with the AAR.

Here’s the official reason for this distinction:

“The products under heading 1905 (rotis) are already prepared or completely cooked products, they are ready-to-use food preparations. On the other hand, parotas need to be heated before consumption.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

(With inputs from Times of India)

