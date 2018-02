New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) SonyLiv, the digital platform of Sony Pictures Networks, saw a total of 170 million hits during the first four matches of the ongoing six-match One-Day International (ODI) cricket series between South Africa and India, it was revealed on Monday.

The average time spent by mobile-first sports millennials between February 1-10 was 32 minutes, with the interactions hitting a high of 255 million, according to a release.

