17 States Operationalise ‘One Ration Card’ System, U’khand Latest
17 states have operationalised the “One Nation-One Ration Card” system, with Uttarakhand being the latest.
As per PTI, states completing the One Nation-One Ration Card system reform are eligible for additional borrowing of 0.25 percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP).
The 17 states that have implemented the system so far are:
Andhra Pradesh
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Manipur
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Tripura
Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh
BUT, WHAT IS THIS SYSTEM?
The One Nation-One Ration Card system, is believed to be a “citizen-centric reform”.
It aims to ensure availability of ration to beneficiaries, especially the migrant workers and their families, under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes at any fair price shop (FPS) across the country.
MORE DETAILS
The One Nation-One Ration Card system, as per PTI:
Aims to empower migratory populations who frequently change their place of dwelling, and help them become self-reliant in terms of food security.
Enables migrant beneficiaries to get their entitled quota of food grains from any electronic point of sale (e-PoS) enabled fair price shops, anywhere in the country.
BACKGROUND
Amid the multiple challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Government of India, in May 2020, increased the borrowing limit of states by two percent of their GSDP, of which one percent was linked to undertaking “citizen-centric reforms” by the states.
The four citizen-centric areas that were identified by the department of expenditure were:
Implementation of One Nation-One Ration Card system
Ease of doing business reform
Urban local body/utility reforms
Power sector reforms
(With inputs from PTI)
