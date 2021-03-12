17 States Operationalise ‘One Ration Card’ System, U’khand Latest

17 states have operationalised the “One Nation-One Ration Card” system, with Uttarakhand being the latest.

As per PTI, states completing the One Nation-One Ration Card system reform are eligible for additional borrowing of 0.25 percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP).

The 17 states that have implemented the system so far are:

Andhra Pradesh

Goa

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

Manipur

Odisha

Punjab

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Tripura

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

BUT, WHAT IS THIS SYSTEM?

The One Nation-One Ration Card system, is believed to be a “citizen-centric reform”.

It aims to ensure availability of ration to beneficiaries, especially the migrant workers and their families, under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and other welfare schemes at any fair price shop (FPS) across the country.

MORE DETAILS

The One Nation-One Ration Card system, as per PTI:

Aims to empower migratory populations who frequently change their place of dwelling, and help them become self-reliant in terms of food security.

Enables migrant beneficiaries to get their entitled quota of food grains from any electronic point of sale (e-PoS) enabled fair price shops, anywhere in the country.

BACKGROUND

Amid the multiple challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the Government of India, in May 2020, increased the borrowing limit of states by two percent of their GSDP, of which one percent was linked to undertaking “citizen-centric reforms” by the states.

The four citizen-centric areas that were identified by the department of expenditure were:

Implementation of One Nation-One Ration Card system

Ease of doing business reform

Urban local body/utility reforms

Power sector reforms

(With inputs from PTI)

