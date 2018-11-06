161-year-old church in Indian hill town awaits renovation

A 161-year-old church in Shimla has been awaiting renovation and locals allege the authorities have turned a blind eye to the historic building. The paint on the walls of the Christ Church has been peeling off with moss growing on it, highlighting the dilapidated condition of the place of worship. Despite its deteriorating condition, the British-era church has been able to attract tourists from not only India but across the globe. The tourists are wowed by the interiors of the church which gives them a homely feeling but the dilapidated condition on the outside, disappoints them. Built in 1857 and designed in neo-Gothic style, Christ Church is one of the oldest church in India and has a big collection of books and ancient scriptures.