16 million followers of Indian Instagram influencers Fakes, study claims
India is among the top three counties in the world with the most number of fake Instagram accounts. The list is topped by US with 49 million of such accounts, followed by Brazil with 27 million accounts. and then there is India with a 16 million of fake Instagram accounts. The 16 million accounts of Indian Instagram influencers artificially boost vanity metrics that marketers often use when influencers, including followers and engagement.