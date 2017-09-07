15th international bridge championship in New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Tech giants HCL on Thursday announced the 15th International Bridge Championship from September 12 at the JW Marriott Hotel here.

The championship is expected to witness 700 players (132 teams) and 20 international teams from countries like Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Egypt, Russia and Poland.

Noted players Giorgio Duboin from Italy (World No.20), and Norberto Bocchi from Italy (World No.30), top women's female duo, Hila Levi and Adi Asulin from Isreal are expected to take part in the tournament.

Commenting on the championsip, Kiran Nadar, director, HCL corporation said: "Contrary to popular belief, Bridge has very little to do with luck and more to do with strategy and communication. All over the world, leaders in the field of business, politics or sports are known to play and love this game. The game, however, is not as popular in India as in other countries like USA or UK.

"In order to revive the interest in this game, HCL has been supporting it since 2003. Every year, HCL has upped the level of the championship and increased the prize purse, encouraging more national and international participation. We hope that our sustained efforts will go a long way in promoting the game in India."

The event will feature five categories -- Team of Four Gold, Team of Four Silver, Open Pairs, Swiss Pairs and IMP Pairs categories.

--IANS

sam/vm