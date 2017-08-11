15th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting: Sushma Swaraj attends working session

Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Friday attended working session of the 15th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. After arriving at the venue, Minister Swaraj posed for a group photograph along with the leaders and representatives of other BIMSTEC nations. Swaraj is on a two-day visit to participate in the meeting. The BIMSTEC is a sub-regional grouping comprising of seven countries of South Asia and South East Asia. These are: Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. Nepal is the current Chair. Swaraj's visit comes just days ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's proposed visit to India.