15M women across 1,50,000 villages benefit from the Internet Saathi Program

In its mission to bridge the digital gender divide in rural India and empower women through digital literacy, Google India and Tata Trusts announced reaching the halfway mark, with 150,000 villages, under its Internet Saathi program. The program has contributed towards bridging the digital gender divide in rural India and has benefited over 15 million women in 13 states. The program has expanded to cover four new states including Goa, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Telangana. The Internet Saathi programme focuses on educating women to use the internet, who then impart training to other women in their community and neighboring villages. The program will cover over 10,500 villages.